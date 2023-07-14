2023 training camp preview | Wide receiver

-- Who will fill out the bottom of the position: There are no questions as to which receivers will be at the top of the position. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dotson and Dyami Brown are the best wideouts the Commanders have from a talent perspective, which leaves only a couple open positions left.

Most of the remaining options had a decent offseason, which is a good problem for the Commanders. Players like Jalen Sample and Brycen Tremayne had their moments, and while they have a slim path towards making the roster, they are providing some competition.

There are, however, three players to keep an eye on heading into training camp: veterans Marcus Kemp and Dax Milne as well as undrafted free agent Kazmeir Allen. Kemp only has four career receptions, but he was a mainstay on the Chiefs' roster when Bieniemy was in Kansas City because he knows the system and does have some special teams value. He made a few nice catches during OTAs, so perhaps all that will lead to him finding a spot on the roster.

As for Milne and Allen, there is some overlap in their skill sets. Milne, a 2021 seventh-round pick, has managed to claim a roster spot in previous years because he's a good route runner and has reliable hands (he only has 21 targets in his career, but his catch rate is 71.4%). He also served as a return specialist, averaging 7.8 yards per punt return and 20 yards per kick return.

But Allen has caught the coaches' attention because of what he could offer on special teams. Allen only returned kickoffs in the last two seasons of his college career with the Bruins but managed to become one of the better specialists in the Pac-12. He finished the 2021 season first in the conference with an average of 29.1 yards per return and 17th in the NCAA in return yardage (612). In 2022, he was third in the conference with an average of 24.6 yards.