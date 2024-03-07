2024 free agency preview | Quarterback

Kirk Cousins

Most analysts are expecting the Commanders to draft a quarterback, and that might end up being the path they take in April. They interviewed multiple players from the position at the combine, and it's going to be tempting for them to take one of the best prospects at No. 2 overall. However, trading back or going in a different direction is always an option, and if they decide to do either of those things, signing a veteran isn't unreasonable.

Kirk Cousins' history with Washington is well known by now. He was drafted by the team along with Robert Griffin III in 2012, became the starter and left for the Vikings after being franchise tagged multiple times. Prior to his season-ending injury, Cousins has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league, posting seven 4,000-yard seasons in the previous eight years.

Cousins has never been the flashiest player, but the results do show how successful he's been since his departure from Washington. Playoff record notwithstanding, he's 50-37-1 in six seasons with the Vikings; he hasn't dipped below 65% during his tenure since 2018; and he's been to three Pro Bowls with the Vikings, the most recent of which came in 2022.