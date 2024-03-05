Free agency preview | Offensive line

Connor Williams

The center position has been a pain point in Washington for years. The Commanders have run through multiple players over the last three seasons, and now they need to reassess the position once again. They do have former third-round pick Ricky Stromberg on the roster, but if they decide to look elsewhere, there are some interesting options with starting experience.

Take Miami's Connor Williams as an example. He's played every position on the offensive line and was most recently at center for the Dolphins. His ACL injury he suffered in December makes things tricky, though. Teams are going to have questions about his recovery before they're willing to invest money in him, but he might need to wait on the open market until the second or third wave of free agency.

Assuming he'll be healthy for the 2024 season, Williams should bring plenty of talent to his next team. He was the best center in AFC in 2023 with a grade of 86.5 from PFF and a run-blocking grade of 90.5. He has six years of experience, four of which were with the Cowboys, and has experience playing left guard. Over the last four years, his offensive grade has not dipped before 71.