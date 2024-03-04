Free agency preview | Running back

Derrick Henry

Yes, Derrick Henry is one of the oldest running backs set to hit the market and is one of the last to play with such an old-school style. And yet, he's still one of the top players at his position.

Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the only running backs in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards, has put together a dominant stretch since 2018, rushing for at least 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons. He's had double-digit rushing touchdowns in all but two seasons of his career, and while he doesn't have quite as much breakaway speed as he used to, he remains one of the toughest players to bring down. He's finished in the top 10 of yards after contact every season since 2018.

It's reasonable to have concerns about Henry's workload and how that will affect his usage going forward. He's led the league in carries in four of the last five seasons, and the only reason he didn't do so in 2021 was because of a foot injury that kept him out for half the season. Tennessee's offense also revolved around Henry, and assuming he goes elsewhere, he wouldn't be the only weapon like he was at times with the Titans.