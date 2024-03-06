2024 Commanders free agency tracker

Players reportedly joining the Commanders

Zach Ertz

The Commanders have reportedly bolstered their tight end room by agreeing to terms with veteran Zach Ertz.

Ertz, a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, has played in 151 games with 113 starts over the course of his 12-year career. A mainstay of the Eagles' offense for nine seasons, Ertz has established a reputation as one of the more reliable tight ends in the past decade.

Ertz's best stretch came from 2015-19, when he averaged 914.4 yards per game and scored 28 touchdowns. In 2018, he set a career-high by leading the Eagles with 1,163 and eight score, earning his second of three total Pro Bowls. Ertz also played a role in helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles in the fourth quarter.