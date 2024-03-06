 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2024 Commanders free agency tracker

Mar 06, 2024 at 02:39 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (14)

The Washington Commanders are reloading for the 2024 season, starting with free agency.

New talent from around the league will be brought in and some familiar faces will return. Here's the list of those who have reportedly agreed to terms.

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Commanders.com and the Commanders app for continuing 2024 free agency coverage.

Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Players reportedly joining the Commanders

Zach Ertz

The Commanders have reportedly bolstered their tight end room by agreeing to terms with veteran Zach Ertz.

Ertz, a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, has played in 151 games with 113 starts over the course of his 12-year career. A mainstay of the Eagles' offense for nine seasons, Ertz has established a reputation as one of the more reliable tight ends in the past decade. 

Ertz's best stretch came from 2015-19, when he averaged 914.4 yards per game and scored 28 touchdowns. In 2018, he set a career-high by leading the Eagles with 1,163 and eight score, earning his second of three total Pro Bowls. Ertz also played a role in helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles in the fourth quarter.

Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, where he spent 21 games with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. During that span, Ertz caught 103 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Darryl Tapp excited to pass on knowledge, elevate players in return to Washington as DL coach

Tapp, who retired as a player after the 2017 season, is still in the infancy of his NFL coaching career but has earned his peers' respect, both as a former player with a 12-year career and a promising young member of the staff. Though he only spent one season in the DMV, he's happy to be back, and he's ready to help elevate the Commanders' defensive front. 
news

Wake Up Washington | All the tools to reshape the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
news

Free agency preview | Offensive line

In anticipation of free agency opening on March 13 at 4 p.m., Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players available at each position. Next up is the offensive line. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Free agency preview | Running back

In anticipation of free agency opening on March 13 at 4 p.m., Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players available at each position. We'll start off at running back, which is one of the most stacked positions when it comes to veteran talent. 
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Josh Edwards thinks Washington should take with its first three picks

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. After focusing specifically on North Carolina's Drake Maye last week, we're expanding to the first two rounds and looking at who CBS Sports' Josh Edwards has Washington taking at Nos. 2, 36 and 40.
news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping the action in Indy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 4, 2024.
news

Combine notebook | The one advantage Jackson Powers-Johnson has over the rest of the O-Line prospects

The 2024 scouting combine is reaching its conclusion, and offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players are up next in the pecking order for media availability. 
news

Combine notebook | Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs address the media

Day 3 of the NFL scouting combine is upon us, and it's a big one. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers all spoke to the media, so let's not waste any more time and dive into their press conferences. 
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, T Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.
news

'We're not gonna be for everyone': Quinn, Peters looking for right players to build Commanders' new era

General manager Adam Peters and Dan Quinn to rebu...recalibrate the Commanders from a team that finished 4-13 in 2023 into a playoff contender. To do that, they need to get the right people on the roster. Finding athletes that fit their schemes is part of that, but to Quinn and Peters, getting the right culture fits carries just as much weight. 
Advertising