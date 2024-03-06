2024 Commanders free agency tracker

The Washington Commanders are reloading for the 2024 season, starting with free agency.
New talent from around the league will be brought in and some familiar faces will return. Here's the list of those who have reportedly agreed to terms.
Players reportedly joining the Commanders
Zach Ertz
The Commanders have reportedly bolstered their tight end room by agreeing to terms with veteran Zach Ertz.
Ertz, a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, has played in 151 games with 113 starts over the course of his 12-year career. A mainstay of the Eagles' offense for nine seasons, Ertz has established a reputation as one of the more reliable tight ends in the past decade.
Ertz's best stretch came from 2015-19, when he averaged 914.4 yards per game and scored 28 touchdowns. In 2018, he set a career-high by leading the Eagles with 1,163 and eight score, earning his second of three total Pro Bowls. Ertz also played a role in helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles in the fourth quarter.
Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, where he spent 21 games with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. During that span, Ertz caught 103 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns.