2024 NFL Draft primer: who's declared, and who are some players to watch

The NFL regular season is over, which means for the majority of teams, it's time to start preparing for the future.

For the Washington Commanders, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.

In many ways, the Commanders have as close to a clean slate as you can find in the NFL. They will have nine picks -- tied with the Cardinals, Browns and Giants for the second most in the NFL -- when the draft kicks off in April; they are projected to have some of the most cap available cap space at the start of the new league year; and 26 players -- about half of the roster -- are scheduled to be free agents. There's also new Managing Partner Josh Harris, who is entering his first full offseason as a controlling owner and currently searching for a new head coach and head of football operations.

Oh, and having the No. 2 overall pick to take one of the best prospects in college football doesn't hurt, either.

No matter who Harris chooses to fill those roles -- there are already reports that Harris is interviewing candidates with his committee made up of former executives Bob Myers and Rick Spielman along with a small group of limited partners -- there will be a lot for them to sift through. The bulk of their time will be dedicated on the draft with the Senior Bowl less than three weeks away and the combine less about two months around the corner. With all the speculation about what Washington will do with the No. 2 overall pick, whether that be taking a quarterback or addressing another position of need, fans will keep a close eye on every move.