2024 NFL Draft primer: who's declared, and who are some players to watch

The NFL regular season is over, which means for the majority of teams, it's time to start preparing for the future.
For the Washington Commanders, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.
In many ways, the Commanders have as close to a clean slate as you can find in the NFL. They will have nine picks -- tied with the Cardinals, Browns and Giants for the second most in the NFL -- when the draft kicks off in April; they are projected to have some of the most cap available cap space at the start of the new league year; and 26 players -- about half of the roster -- are scheduled to be free agents. There's also new Managing Partner Josh Harris, who is entering his first full offseason as a controlling owner and currently searching for a new head coach and head of football operations.
Oh, and having the No. 2 overall pick to take one of the best prospects in college football doesn't hurt, either.
No matter who Harris chooses to fill those roles -- there are already reports that Harris is interviewing candidates with his committee made up of former executives Bob Myers and Rick Spielman along with a small group of limited partners -- there will be a lot for them to sift through. The bulk of their time will be dedicated on the draft with the Senior Bowl less than three weeks away and the combine less about two months around the corner. With all the speculation about what Washington will do with the No. 2 overall pick, whether that be taking a quarterback or addressing another position of need, fans will keep a close eye on every move.
So, let's take a look at what we already know about the NFL draft and the hundreds of prospects for the Commanders to choose from to build a new culture.
Which underclassmen have declared for the draft?
Now that the college football season is officially done, expect the number of players declaring for the draft to increase in droves. 'Tis the season.
**Per NFL rules,** "any college player who has completed four years of college eligibility, as distinguished from those who had a redshirt year, will be considered eligible for the 2024 draft unless a player submits a request to not be considered for the draft to the league by Feb. 2."
Any underclassman wanting to enter the NFL draft have a hard deadline of Jan. 15 to submit their petitions for special eligibility. The list of underclassmen approved by the NFL will be released to all 32 teams on Jan. 19. Here is the list of players who have been granted special eligibility for the draft so far:
- Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.
- Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
- Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
- Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
- Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
- Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah
- Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame
- Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
- Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
- Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
- Kalen King, DB, Penn State
- Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia
- Cam Little, K, Arkansas
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri
- Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
- Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)
- Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
- Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
- Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
- Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
- Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
- Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson
- James Williams, DB, Miami
- Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
- Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Fans will notice that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. is not among the players who have declared for the draft at this time. Harrison, widely regarded as the best receiver in the draft and perhaps the best player available, is undecided and still considering a return to Ohio State.
Who are the top players available?
Though the NFL is only just now starting to rev up its preparation for the draft, analysts have been tracking the top prospects for months now. Here are the top players, regardless of position, according to some of the insiders around the league.
Field Yates, ESPN
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Bleacher Report Scouting Department
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgian
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgian
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
- Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgian
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
- Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Connor Rogers, CBS Sports
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgian
- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
- Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State