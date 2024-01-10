'Bob Myers is a winner': Why Josh Harris chose the former Warriors GM to help him find Washington's next head coach

Having some of the best talent in NBA -- including a stint where Kevin Durant helped them win two championships -- certainly helps to develop a strong culture, the team Myers built on more than just the best three-point shooter in history. Plenty of teams in the NBA have invested heavily in acquiring talent to compete for trophies. Some of them even accomplish that goal, but many fall apart for a variety of reasons.

Two of the biggest ingredients for Myers: having the proper leaders in place, which he admitted in an article by Forbes are hard to find, and mutual respect for everyone in the organization.

"You've got to respect each other," **Myers said.** "You've got to understand that some days, you don't have it. And your teammates need to pick you up. It's the houseguest that stays too long. Sometimes you just need space. And it's nobody's fault. You need to yell at each other; you have to tell each other how you're feeling. There's acrimony, there's division, there's everything. But as long as you don't break. You have to view it almost as like a family -- that no matter what happens, we're blood, and we're going to see it through. But that's a challenge, because you're really not blood, but you're as close as you can get, 'cause you're with each other all the time."

It's a skill that Myers knows how to manage well. When he was the Warriors' general manager, he would make sure to spend time with a mixture of players and coaches, whether it was chatting it up with Green and Andre Iguodala or offering some insight to head coach Steve Kerr.

Myers' authenticity and genuine approach to his job was something his players appreciated about him.

"He doesn't walk around like he's the leader. We know he makes the big decisions, but we work together, all of us, him and Steve especially. If you see Bob walking with a group of Warriors employees, you wouldn't know he's Bob Myers, the president of the team. He just fits in with everybody," **Durant said via The Associated Press.** "We talk so much about great leaders being just ahead of the pack most of the time but sometimes that doesn't have to be your personality. It could be encouraging, working with others, learning and listening. All those traits he has, and I think that's why he's ahead of the pack.