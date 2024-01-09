'That's just who he is': Players thank Ron Rivera for his support, guidance

The players understand Managing Partner Josh Harris' decision to part ways with Rivera. The NFL is a result-based business, and after four seasons of trying to make Washington into a consistent winner, the effort simple wasn't enough. There were no ill feelings towards Rivera from the players, though, and many of them took time to say how much they appreciated him.

"He's a good man, a good coach, was good to me, good to all the players this year," said quarterback **Sam Howell.** "So, I'm definitely thankful for everything he's done for me and the opportunities he's given me for sure."

Rivera, who was first hired by the organization in 2020, faced more than his share of challenges. Where most coaches might have had to deal with one monumental issue during their entire tenure, Rivera had to overcome several. Aside from facing the task of rebuilding a roster during a pandemic that restricted interactions with prospects, he also battled cancer and received treatment while attending every game that season.

There are several other instances that could be mentioned -- most notably, the franchise being sold a week before training camp -- but Rivera endured all of it the best he could while keeping the players focused on their goals. For those who have been with the team since Rivera's first day, it was an effort that they appreciated.