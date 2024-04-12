2024 round-by-round breakdown | 10 players would be available in the fifth round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.
Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.
Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.
However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. After starting with the seventh round, we're moving on to the fifth round, where the Commanders hold the No. 139 and 152 picks.
Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois: Williams was the embodiment of leadership for the Illini, serving as a team captain and being a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award. He was also an all-around weapon in his five years with the program, accounting for 3,258 yards, including 445 as a quarterback, and 22 touchdowns.
Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State: The 2024 draft features a thinner linebacker class, but Eichenberg is considered one of the most talented in the bunch. Eichenberg is an old-school linebacker, meaning that he is dominant in the run game and struggles in coverage, but his 258 career tackles hints that he could be an enforcer in the middle.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville: A three-year starter with Florida State ad Louisville, Brownlee is a physical corner in man coverage, recording 22 pass breakups in his career. He'll need to improve his consistency as routes develop, but teams should like his competitiveness.
Eric All, TE, Iowa: All suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries, so whoever drafts him will need to be sure that he's healthy. In 2021, the last season he was completely healthy, he caught 38 passes for a career-high 437 yards. The Commanders aren't in dire need of another tight end, but it wouldn't hurt to have a long-term project behind Ertz, John Bates and Cole Turner.
Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss: Some team is going to fall in love with Johnson's potential. He has the build of a typical NFL edge player at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, and he had a solid combine with a 4.63 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical. He had 19 sacks in college, and while he might never be a full-time starter, he could at least add some talent to a pass-rush arsenal.
Christian Jones, T, Texas: Jones doesn't have the pedigree as some of the top tackles in the draft, but he does flash talent that suggests he could be as good as them in time. He had strong technique in pass protection, keeping his head out of bull rushes and maintaining active feet. He's also one of the most experienced tackles in the draft with 48 starts.
Beau Brade, S, Maryland: Brade was the Terps' enforcer during his junior and senior years, leading the Terps in both seasons with 160 combined stops. He shows good instincts in pass coverage by knowing how to track the ball in the air, recording three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.
Eric Watts, DT, UConn: Watts had his best season in 2022, recording seven sacks, two forced fumbles and 49 tackles. He wasn't as dominant a pass-rusher in 2023, but he's always been disruptive in the run game, getting 23 tackles for loss. It might take time for him to find his footing in the NFL, but the right coach could maximize his talent.
Jared Wiley, TE, TCU: There's a chance Wiley could go higher than the fifth round because of what he can do as a receiver. He scored eight touchdowns in 2023, which tied for the most among all tight ends. He has some work to do as a blocker, though, which could mean that he'll need some time before being a TE1.
Cedric Gray, LB, UNC: Gray can be a missile against the run game. He shoots gaps with ferocity and has enough speed to chase down running backs on the edge. The problem is that shooting gaps doesn't necessarily mean that he'll make the tackle, so he'll need to work on that at the next level. Wherever he goes will need to let him serve as a backup and learn before giving him more starting snaps.