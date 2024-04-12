 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2024 round-by-round breakdown | 10 players would be available in the fifth round

Apr 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.

However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. After starting with the seventh round, we're moving on to the fifth round, where the Commanders hold the No. 139 and 152 picks.

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois: Williams was the embodiment of leadership for the Illini, serving as a team captain and being a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award. He was also an all-around weapon in his five years with the program, accounting for 3,258 yards, including 445 as a quarterback, and 22 touchdowns.

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State: The 2024 draft features a thinner linebacker class, but Eichenberg is considered one of the most talented in the bunch. Eichenberg is an old-school linebacker, meaning that he is dominant in the run game and struggles in coverage, but his 258 career tackles hints that he could be an enforcer in the middle.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville: A three-year starter with Florida State ad Louisville, Brownlee is a physical corner in man coverage, recording 22 pass breakups in his career. He'll need to improve his consistency as routes develop, but teams should like his competitiveness.

Related Links

Eric All, TE, Iowa: All suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries, so whoever drafts him will need to be sure that he's healthy. In 2021, the last season he was completely healthy, he caught 38 passes for a career-high 437 yards. The Commanders aren't in dire need of another tight end, but it wouldn't hurt to have a long-term project behind Ertz, John Bates and Cole Turner.

Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss: Some team is going to fall in love with Johnson's potential. He has the build of a typical NFL edge player at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, and he had a solid combine with a 4.63 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical. He had 19 sacks in college, and while he might never be a full-time starter, he could at least add some talent to a pass-rush arsenal.

Christian Jones, T, Texas: Jones doesn't have the pedigree as some of the top tackles in the draft, but he does flash talent that suggests he could be as good as them in time. He had strong technique in pass protection, keeping his head out of bull rushes and maintaining active feet. He's also one of the most experienced tackles in the draft with 48 starts.

Beau Brade, S, Maryland: Brade was the Terps' enforcer during his junior and senior years, leading the Terps in both seasons with 160 combined stops. He shows good instincts in pass coverage by knowing how to track the ball in the air, recording three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.

Eric Watts, DT, UConn: Watts had his best season in 2022, recording seven sacks, two forced fumbles and 49 tackles. He wasn't as dominant a pass-rusher in 2023, but he's always been disruptive in the run game, getting 23 tackles for loss. It might take time for him to find his footing in the NFL, but the right coach could maximize his talent.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU: There's a chance Wiley could go higher than the fifth round because of what he can do as a receiver. He scored eight touchdowns in 2023, which tied for the most among all tight ends. He has some work to do as a blocker, though, which could mean that he'll need some time before being a TE1.

Cedric Gray, LB, UNC: Gray can be a missile against the run game. He shoots gaps with ferocity and has enough speed to chase down running backs on the edge. The problem is that shooting gaps doesn't necessarily mean that he'll make the tackle, so he'll need to work on that at the next level. Wherever he goes will need to let him serve as a backup and learn before giving him more starting snaps.

Related Content

news

Allegretti learned more about his perseverance playing with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Allegretti had a choice as the Chiefs went into halftime down 10-3 to the San Francisco 49ers: take himself out of the game and force the Chiefs to play a third-string offensive lineman against the 49ers' talented pass rush or tough it out and play. Allegretti chose the latter, and not did it play a part in the Chiefs winning the game, but it also taught Allegretti something about himself. 
news

Wake Up Washington | 'One of the only coaches I want to go to war for'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 12, 2024.
news

13 players set to attend 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

Projected first-round picks Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels and 10 other college prospects have accepted invites to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Looking back at Dan Quinn's last six first-round picks

In two weeks, the Commanders will make another major decision when they're on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Here's a look at each of the Falcons' first-round picks with Quinn as their head coach and what they've accomplished in the NFL so far. 
news

Efe Obada was sold on Dan Quinn long before he became Washington's HC

Obada, one of the few players Washington kept from its own crop of free agents, got first-hand experience in that months before Quinn was even considered as a candidate for the open job in Washington, and it showed him all he needed to know about Quinn's approach. 
news

Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

In preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We'll start with the seventh round, as they have the No. 222 overall selection.
news

'Frankie's a dog': Luvu's new teammates love what he brings to Washington's roster

Luvu, ranked No. 35 on Pro Football Focus' list of top 200 free agents heading into the new league year, was one of the first players Washington signed as part of the new regime's efforts to recalibrate the roster. Though he's been in the league since 2018, Luvu has only recently begun to hit his stride on the field, collecting 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 136 tackles in the last two seasons. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Draft speculations and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
news

Commanders host 20 prospects for local pro day

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa headlines a group of 20 college players invited to the Washington Commanders' facility for a pro day for prospects with ties to the DMV, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skill sets in front of an NFL team weeks before the NFL Draft is set to begin in Detroit on April 25.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

DMV Spotlight | Local prospects set to make splashes in 2024 Draft

This year's draft class is particularly flush with homegrown prospects, so in anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 25, Commanders.com is examining some of the best local prospects. Here are five players who could be in play for the Burgundy & Gold in a couple of weeks. 
Advertising