2024 round-by-round breakdown | 10 players would be available in the fifth round

Beau Brade, S, Maryland: Brade was the Terps' enforcer during his junior and senior years, leading the Terps in both seasons with 160 combined stops. He shows good instincts in pass coverage by knowing how to track the ball in the air, recording three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.

Eric Watts, DT, UConn: Watts had his best season in 2022, recording seven sacks, two forced fumbles and 49 tackles. He wasn't as dominant a pass-rusher in 2023, but he's always been disruptive in the run game, getting 23 tackles for loss. It might take time for him to find his footing in the NFL, but the right coach could maximize his talent.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU: There's a chance Wiley could go higher than the fifth round because of what he can do as a receiver. He scored eight touchdowns in 2023, which tied for the most among all tight ends. He has some work to do as a blocker, though, which could mean that he'll need some time before being a TE1.