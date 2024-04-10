Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.
Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.
Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.
However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We'll start with the seventh round, as they have the No. 222 overall selection.
Dylan McMahon, C, N.C. State: A four-year starter for the Wolfpack, McMahon is exclusively a center prospect with some athletic traits that will translate to the NFL. He weighed in at 299 pounds at the combine, so he'll need to bulk up in addition to working on his technique if he wants to be more than a practice squad player.
Nelson Ceasar, DE, Houston: Ceasar was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, ranking eighth in sacks per game (.86) and leading the conference with 9.5 sacks. He has a decent amount of tools as a pass-rusher, but he'll need to fine tune his traits as a run defender at the next level.
Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina: Knox is coming off a career-high 37 catches for 312 yards, add a pair of touchdowns to the 11 in his career. He's a former wide receiver, and his experience gives him an advantage as a route-runner against linebackers and safeties.
Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland: While Still is considered a versatile player who can operate in several schemes, his size (6-foot, 189 pounds) will likely limit him to the slot for at least his first season in the NFL. If he can bulk up a bit, he has enough athleticism to have success on the outside at some point in his career.
Anim Dankwah, T, Howard: Dankwah is going to be a long-term project that might not see the field for a few years. His technique needs work, and he'll need to get quicker and stronger to have a successful career. Dankwah is 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds, though, so some team is going to see the potential, regardless it's in the draft of as a college free agent.
Tyron Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue: Tracy was an all-around athlete in college, playing wide receiver and running back while also serving as a return specialist, accounting for 2,576 all-purpose yards. That kind of versatility doesn't always translate to the NFL, but if a team can find a role for him, he could be a valuable weapon.
Isaiah Major, LB, Florida A&M: Major only had two seasons with the Rattlers -- he transferred from Independence Community College -- but made the most of his time with 159 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He'll be a special teams player as a rookie, but perhaps he could develop into more with the right coaching staff behind him.
Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M: Prior to joining the Aggies as a graduate transfer, DeBerry was a four-year contributor at Boston College, recording 158 tackles and four interceptions. He added two more picks, along with a career-high seven pass breakups, during his lone season in the SEC. If Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. are looking for players who can create turnovers, he fits the bill.
X'Zauvea Gadlin, G, Liberty: People who prefer offensive linemen with versatility are going to like Gadlin, as he has experience at center, guard and tackle playing for Liberty and Tulsa. Gadlin needs work in pass protection but is more comfortable as a run-blocker, so he might have a better chance of contributing sooner in a ground-centric offense.
Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State: Hardy was a solid cornerback at Penn State, grabbing five interceptions in four seasons to go with 17 pass breakups. His true value, however, comes from what he can do as a return specialist. He finished his career tied for fourth in school history in punt return touchdowns and punt return average. That could matter in late August, when the Commanders are making final decisions on the initial 53-man roster.