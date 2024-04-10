 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

Apr 10, 2024 at 01:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Penn State defensive back Daequan Hardy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive back Daequan Hardy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.

However, despite the work Washington has done in free agency to overhaul the roster, there are still positions that need more help. So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We'll start with the seventh round, as they have the No. 222 overall selection.

Dylan McMahon, C, N.C. State: A four-year starter for the Wolfpack, McMahon is exclusively a center prospect with some athletic traits that will translate to the NFL. He weighed in at 299 pounds at the combine, so he'll need to bulk up in addition to working on his technique if he wants to be more than a practice squad player.

Nelson Ceasar, DE, Houston: Ceasar was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, ranking eighth in sacks per game (.86) and leading the conference with 9.5 sacks. He has a decent amount of tools as a pass-rusher, but he'll need to fine tune his traits as a run defender at the next level.

Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina: Knox is coming off a career-high 37 catches for 312 yards, add a pair of touchdowns to the 11 in his career. He's a former wide receiver, and his experience gives him an advantage as a route-runner against linebackers and safeties.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders offseason workouts, Day 3

Take a look at the Washington Commanders as they go through their first week of prep for the 2024 season

04042024 OTAs EF01
1 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF03
2 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF05
3 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF09
4 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF103
5 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF106
6 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF108
7 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF11
8 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF110
9 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF111
10 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF113
11 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF115
12 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF13
13 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF15
14 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF16
15 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF20
16 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF21
17 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF23
18 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF25
19 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF27
20 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF30
21 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF32
22 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF37
23 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF39
24 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF41
25 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF44
26 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF46
27 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF48
28 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF50
29 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF52
30 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF56
31 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF57
32 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF65
33 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF67
34 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF68
35 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF71
36 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF72
37 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF73
38 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF76
39 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF77
40 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF81
41 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF82
42 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF84
43 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF87
44 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF88
45 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF89
46 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF91
47 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs EF92
48 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51133
49 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51134
50 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51135
51 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51136
52 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51137
53 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51138
54 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51139
55 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51141
56 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51142
57 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51143
58 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51144
59 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51145
60 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51146
61 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51147
62 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51148
63 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51149
64 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51150
65 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51151
66 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51152
67 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51153
68 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51154
69 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51155
70 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51156
71 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51157
72 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51158
73 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51159
74 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51160
75 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51161
76 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51162
77 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51163
78 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51164
79 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51165
80 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51166
81 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51167
82 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51168
83 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51169
84 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51170
85 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51171
86 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51172
87 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51173
88 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51174
89 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51175
90 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51177
91 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51178
92 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51179
93 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51180
94 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51181
95 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51182
96 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51183
97 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51186
98 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51187
99 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51188
100 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51189
101 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51190
102 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51191
103 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51192
104 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51193
105 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51194
106 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51195
107 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51196
108 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51197
109 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51198
110 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51199
111 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51200
112 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
04042024 OTAs51201
113 / 113
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland: While Still is considered a versatile player who can operate in several schemes, his size (6-foot, 189 pounds) will likely limit him to the slot for at least his first season in the NFL. If he can bulk up a bit, he has enough athleticism to have success on the outside at some point in his career.

Anim Dankwah, T, Howard: Dankwah is going to be a long-term project that might not see the field for a few years. His technique needs work, and he'll need to get quicker and stronger to have a successful career. Dankwah is 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds, though, so some team is going to see the potential, regardless it's in the draft of as a college free agent.

Tyron Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue: Tracy was an all-around athlete in college, playing wide receiver and running back while also serving as a return specialist, accounting for 2,576 all-purpose yards. That kind of versatility doesn't always translate to the NFL, but if a team can find a role for him, he could be a valuable weapon.

Isaiah Major, LB, Florida A&M: Major only had two seasons with the Rattlers -- he transferred from Independence Community College -- but made the most of his time with 159 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He'll be a special teams player as a rookie, but perhaps he could develop into more with the right coaching staff behind him.

Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M: Prior to joining the Aggies as a graduate transfer, DeBerry was a four-year contributor at Boston College, recording 158 tackles and four interceptions. He added two more picks, along with a career-high seven pass breakups, during his lone season in the SEC. If Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. are looking for players who can create turnovers, he fits the bill.

X'Zauvea Gadlin, G, Liberty: People who prefer offensive linemen with versatility are going to like Gadlin, as he has experience at center, guard and tackle playing for Liberty and Tulsa. Gadlin needs work in pass protection but is more comfortable as a run-blocker, so he might have a better chance of contributing sooner in a ground-centric offense.

Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State: Hardy was a solid cornerback at Penn State, grabbing five interceptions in four seasons to go with 17 pass breakups. His true value, however, comes from what he can do as a return specialist. He finished his career tied for fourth in school history in punt return touchdowns and punt return average. That could matter in late August, when the Commanders are making final decisions on the initial 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

Efe Obada was sold on Dan Quinn long before he became Washington's HC

Obada, one of the few players Washington kept from its own crop of free agents, got first-hand experience in that months before Quinn was even considered as a candidate for the open job in Washington, and it showed him all he needed to know about Quinn's approach. 
news

'Frankie's a dog': Luvu's new teammates love what he brings to Washington's roster

Luvu, ranked No. 35 on Pro Football Focus' list of top 200 free agents heading into the new league year, was one of the first players Washington signed as part of the new regime's efforts to recalibrate the roster. Though he's been in the league since 2018, Luvu has only recently begun to hit his stride on the field, collecting 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 136 tackles in the last two seasons. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Draft speculations and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
news

Commanders host 20 prospects for local pro day

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa headlines a group of 20 college players invited to the Washington Commanders' facility for a pro day for prospects with ties to the DMV, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skill sets in front of an NFL team weeks before the NFL Draft is set to begin in Detroit on April 25.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

DMV Spotlight | Local prospects set to make splashes in 2024 Draft

This year's draft class is particularly flush with homegrown prospects, so in anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 25, Commanders.com is examining some of the best local prospects. Here are five players who could be in play for the Burgundy & Gold in a couple of weeks. 
news

Mock Draft Monday | Field Yates gives Commanders offensive firepower, protection

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, ESPN's Field Yates has the Commanders going all offense with their first three picks and even getting some more capital in next year's draft. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Creating a winning culture

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 8, 2024.
news

'Gritty, grind, finish mentality': Biadasz lays out vision for new O-line identity

Biadasz comes from a Dallas Cowboys team that has had one of the better offensive lines in the league since 2020. He is aiming to bring that success with him to Washington, and he wants to be the one to lead the charge. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Putting in that offseason work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 5, 2024.
news

Washington is the perfect spot for Jeremy Chinn

The Commanders and new defensive coordinator joe Whitt Jr. are in the process of remolding their defensive philosophy heading into the 2024 season. Their mindset is going to be based on physicality, creating turnovers and...you guessed it...running and hitting. Well, Chinn is about that life, and he's going to be all over the field for the Burgundy & Gold doing what he does best. 
Advertising