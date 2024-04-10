Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.

Let this serve as your yearly reminder that as much as we've been obsessing over what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, we need to remember they have eight more picks that are going to make up the 2024 draft class.

Although the Commanders are keeping tight-lipped regarding their plans, most analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Fortunately for them, there's a uniquely deep class of signal-callers outside of incumbent No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Whether the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy or a different prospect, Washington has the chance to lock down a franchise player for years to come.