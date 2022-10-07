3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Titans

How does Washington's offensive interior matchup against Tennessee's defensive interior?

Logan: To say Washington's offensive line has struggled in pass protection the past two weeks is an understatement. Whether players are physically losing one-on-ones or having busts in protection, the offensive line's performance has been disappointing.

Their performance has not been without reason. Trai Turner has not looked like himself coming back from the quad injury and has been replaced by Saahdiq Charles, who has shown tremendous athleticism throughout his time with the Commanders. However, his lack of consistency, with regards to health and play, has kept him off the field. He had a solid outing against Dallas, showing his tremendous athleticism and explosive qualities. However, he also showed why he is still developing as a player.

In addition to the changes at right guard, injuries to Wes Schweitzer and Chase Roullier have forced recently signed Nick Martin into the starting lineup. Martin performed admirably in his first outing but is still familiarizing himself with the offense.

This group of interior players have their work cut out for them this week blocking one of the best interior players in the NFL: Jeffery Simmons. Simmons is the second-highest graded interior defensive player this season, finding himself behind Chris Jones of Kansas City and one spot ahead of Arron Donald. I still believe Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL, but Simmons' grade shows why he is the closest thing to Donald in the NFL. He plays with great strength and awareness. On passing downs, he had violent hands and quick feet which allow him to generate pressure in passing situation. He is a special player and right now is playing as such.