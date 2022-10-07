News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wayne Rooney, Ron Rivera chat about player management, coaching perspectives 

Oct 07, 2022 at 09:59 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

10062022 Week 5 Practice EF082
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

English soccer legend and D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney took in a different kind of "football" practice session than he is used to at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park on Thursday. Though the fundamentals of his sport and American football vary significantly, Rooney identified valuable insights in watching the Burgundy & Gold in action.

"I think it's always great when you look at different sports because even though it's different, the message normally is the same in terms of the players mentality and character," Rooney said. "It's been really interesting to see how it works, and I've really enjoyed it."

After practice finished, Rooney joined up with head coach Ron Rivera for a chat with Julie Donaldson. Despite the different accents, ages and expertise, the two share a good amount in common. For one, both played at the highest level of their sport and won elusive championships. That first-hand experience, Rooney suggested, can be uniquely impactful when leading a team as a coach.

"I always look back and think, 'What would I want as a player?'" Rooney said. "Obviously you can't always give the players exactly what they want, but…I always feel that if you treat the players right and trust them, you normally get a lot of trust and respect back."

And though Rooney and Rivera are over 30 years apart, they both share the challenge that comes with guiding and managing pro athletes in the age of social media.

"We were really able to focus on what we needed to do as athletes for the most part," Rivera said. "Now these guys, not only do they need to worry about what's going on the field, but what's going on off it."

Related Links

Whether it be fielding external noise or making decisions about their personal accounts, elite athletes must reckon with the force of social media, and because it impacts players, it impacts coaches.

"There's a lot of different things that can affect players," Rooney said of social media. "So, you have to make sure you manage them in the right way in order for them to perform at their best."

PHOTOS | Wayne Rooney, D.C. United stop by Commanders practice

Check out the top photos of Wayne Rooney and members of D.C. United visiting the Washington Commanders' Thursday practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

10062022 Week 5 Practice EF077
1 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF078
2 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF079
3 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF080
4 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF084
5 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF085
6 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF086
7 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF094
8 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF096
9 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF097
10 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF101
11 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF102
12 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Practice EF105
13 / 26
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12567
14 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12568
15 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12569
16 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12570
17 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12571
18 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12572
19 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10062022 Week 5 Thursday Practice12573
20 / 26
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
DSC06477
21 / 26
Emilee Fails
DSC06461
22 / 26
Emilee Fails
DSC03225
23 / 26
DSC03198
24 / 26
DSC06175
25 / 26
Emilee Fails
DSC03194
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And finally, though they are at different points in the project, both Rivera and Rooney are on coaching missions with key similarities at each of their DMV-based clubs. Both are historic franchises in their respective leagues eager to re-establish a championship culture. Speaking about his D.C. United situation, Rooney acknowledges that the turnaround will require honesty, hard work and significant adjustments.

"It's what I always say to the players: The mentality has to change," Rooney said. "It's easy for a team to be stuck sometimes in their own ways but sometimes you need that change in order to move forward. I'll challenge the club to allow me to be able to do that. It's a lot of work to be able to do that, but I think in order to be successful, it's necessary."

Related Content

news

Media roundup | Scott Turner excited for what Brian Robinson could bring to offense

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the media after Thursday's practice. Here are some of the top quotes from their press conferences.

news

Practice report | Daron Payne, Commanders defense ready for challenge of stopping Derrick Henry

Henry is the focal point of the Titans' offense, and the Commanders will need to have an answer for him if they hope to come away from Week 5 with a win.

news

Wentz 'confident' offense can get back on track against Titans defense

Carson Wentz played the Titans' defense twice last season, and while it will be a challenge, it is one he is looking forward to on Sunday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Players react to Brian Robinson's return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson reflects on recovery, return to practice

Robinson was shot multiple times in August and was designated to return ahead of Wednesday's practice.

news

Commanders-Titans Week 5 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans have announced their injury reports for the Week 5 matchup.

news

Practice report | Inside Brian Robinson's first day back at practice

Robinson was officially listed as designated to return to practice before Wednesday's practice.

news

Commanders vs. Titans preview | An AFC South showdown

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | What Brian Robinson's return means for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson designated to return to practice

Robinson, who the Commanders drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg in Washington, D.C., prior to the Commanders' regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Commanders strive for sustainability after struggles with penalties

Washington flashed some production during its 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but it continued to hurt itself with costly penalties.

Advertising