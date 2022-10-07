Wayne Rooney, Ron Rivera chat about player management, coaching perspectives 

After practice finished, Rooney joined up with head coach Ron Rivera for a chat with Julie Donaldson. Despite the different accents, ages and expertise, the two share a good amount in common. For one, both played at the highest level of their sport and won elusive championships. That first-hand experience, Rooney suggested, can be uniquely impactful when leading a team as a coach.

"I always look back and think, 'What would I want as a player?'" Rooney said. "Obviously you can't always give the players exactly what they want, but…I always feel that if you treat the players right and trust them, you normally get a lot of trust and respect back."

And though Rooney and Rivera are over 30 years apart, they both share the challenge that comes with guiding and managing pro athletes in the age of social media.