Practice report | Curtis Samuel active, Jahan Dotson OUT for Sunday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) was back at practice on Friday and will be active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Samuel, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice, will provide much needed assistance against a Titans defense that gives up an average of 274 passing yards per game. Samuel is currently second on the team with 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has 130 yards after contact and leads the team with 13 receptions resulting in first downs.

While the news of Samuel's status is encouraging for an offense looking to bounce back from a three-game skid, there will be other shakeups for the unit. Sam Cosmi (finger) was ruled out for Sunday, meaning that Cornelius Lucas will take his place as the starting right tackle.

Jahan Dotson, who tweaked his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys, missed practice all week and will be out on Sunday. Dotson has been one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets and is currently tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (4).

The move will likely put more attention on Samuel and Terry McLaurin, who leads the team with 250 yards. It may also open an opportunity for Cam Sims, who is behind Dotson on the depth chart. Sims has yet to make a catch this season and has mostly been a special teams contributor.

"Cam's been here since before me, but as long as I've been here, [I've] got a lot of faith in Cam," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Two more players to watch not on the injury report are Tyler Larsen and Brian Robinson. Robinson was designated to return to practice this week after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg and participated all week, showing much of the same quickness and speed he had before the injury.

Washington could activate him for Sunday against the Titans but does not need to be in a hurry to do so. Per league rules, the Commanders have 21 days to either place Robinson on the active roster or return him to the Non-Football Injury list.

Tight end Logan Thomas was a late addition to the injury report with a calf and will be questionable.

In other injury news, Percy Butler missed practice all week with a quad injury and will be out for Sunday. The same can be said for Milo Eifler, who missed this week's practices with a hamstring injury.

David Mayo was on the side field on Friday with a hamstring injury and will be questionable. William Jackson III and Daniel Wise were both full participants and will be active against the Titans.