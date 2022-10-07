News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Curtis Samuel active, Jahan Dotson OUT for Sunday

Oct 07, 2022 at 12:36 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10022022 Week 4 Action JN019
Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on October 2, 2022 (Week 4)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) was back at practice on Friday and will be active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Samuel, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice, will provide much needed assistance against a Titans defense that gives up an average of 274 passing yards per game. Samuel is currently second on the team with 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has 130 yards after contact and leads the team with 13 receptions resulting in first downs.

While the news of Samuel's status is encouraging for an offense looking to bounce back from a three-game skid, there will be other shakeups for the unit. Sam Cosmi (finger) was ruled out for Sunday, meaning that Cornelius Lucas will take his place as the starting right tackle.

Jahan Dotson, who tweaked his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys, missed practice all week and will be out on Sunday. Dotson has been one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets and is currently tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (4).

The move will likely put more attention on Samuel and Terry McLaurin, who leads the team with 250 yards. It may also open an opportunity for Cam Sims, who is behind Dotson on the depth chart. Sims has yet to make a catch this season and has mostly been a special teams contributor.

"Cam's been here since before me, but as long as I've been here, [I've] got a lot of faith in Cam," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Two more players to watch not on the injury report are Tyler Larsen and Brian Robinson. Robinson was designated to return to practice this week after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg and participated all week, showing much of the same quickness and speed he had before the injury.

Washington could activate him for Sunday against the Titans but does not need to be in a hurry to do so. Per league rules, the Commanders have 21 days to either place Robinson on the active roster or return him to the Non-Football Injury list.

Tight end Logan Thomas was a late addition to the injury report with a calf and will be questionable.

In other injury news, Percy Butler missed practice all week with a quad injury and will be out for Sunday. The same can be said for Milo Eifler, who missed this week's practices with a hamstring injury.

David Mayo was on the side field on Friday with a hamstring injury and will be questionable. William Jackson III and Daniel Wise were both full participants and will be active against the Titans.

More updates to follow.

Related Content

news

3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Titans

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField in Week 5 for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

news

Wake Up Washington | Saahdiq Charles 'brings some athleticism' to right guard spot

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

news

Wayne Rooney, Ron Rivera chat about player management, coaching perspectives

Rooney joined up with head coach Ron Rivera for a chat with Julie Donaldson. Despite the different accents, ages and expertise, the two share a good amount in common. For one, both played at the highest level of their sport and won elusive championships.

news

Media roundup | Scott Turner excited for what Brian Robinson could bring to offense

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the media after Thursday's practice. Here are some of the top quotes from their press conferences.

news

Practice report | Daron Payne, Commanders defense ready for challenge of stopping Derrick Henry

Henry is the focal point of the Titans' offense, and the Commanders will need to have an answer for him if they hope to come away from Week 5 with a win.

news

Wentz 'confident' offense can get back on track against Titans defense

Carson Wentz played the Titans' defense twice last season, and while it will be a challenge, it is one he is looking forward to on Sunday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Players react to Brian Robinson's return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson reflects on recovery, return to practice

Robinson was shot multiple times in August and was designated to return ahead of Wednesday's practice.

news

Commanders-Titans Week 5 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans have announced their injury reports for the Week 5 matchup.

news

Practice report | Inside Brian Robinson's first day back at practice

Robinson was officially listed as designated to return to practice before Wednesday's practice.

news

Commanders vs. Titans preview | An AFC South showdown

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Advertising