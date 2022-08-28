5 takeaways from Washington's preseason finale

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 preseason with a 17-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Here are five takeaways from the contest.

1. The offense got off to a better start.

Slow starts were among the biggest problems for the offense in the previous preseason games. Against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Commanders' opening drives of the first and second halves resulted in just 50 yards on 16 plays.

Against the Ravens, the Commanders were markedly improved.

Much of that is a credit to Sam Howell, who ended the game with 280 passing yards. He completed six of his first nine passes, including a 15-yard strike to Alex Erickson that set up a 44-yard field goal from Joey Slye.

It is also a reflection of Jaret Patterson's performance, which included 92 total yards on 11 touches. Not only did Patterson catch all four of his targets, but he also ran hard, fought for tough yardage and showed exceptional vision. Patterson is fighting for a roster spot, and he put together a solid example of why he deserves to stay with the team.