5 takeaways from the Commanders' upset win on Monday Night Football

4. Turnovers come in bunches.

Jonathan Allen says it all the time: sacks and turnovers come in bunches. After Monday's game, it is clear why he says it so often.

Prior to the primetime matchup, the Eagles had given up the ball just three times all season, and Jalen Hurts had not thrown an interception since Week 4. By the end of the night, the Eagles had committed four turnovers, and all of them came in critical moments.

The Eagles were looking to expand their lead after Washington's first field goal attempt in the second quarter, so they naturally turned to A.J. Brown, who led the team with six receiving touchdowns. It ended up being a disastrous decision for Hurts, as Darrick Forrest ripped it away for his second career interception. Washington turned that into a touchdown 16 plays later.

It seemed like momentum was going to swing in Philadelphia's favor after Heinicke's fourth quarter interception, but the Eagles continued to stumble with three turnovers on their final four possessions. John Ridgeway knocked the ball from Dallas Goedert's grasp following the interception, which allowed Jamin Davis to scoop it up, but the backbreaker came on the next drive, when Quez Watkins grabbed a 50-yard reception before Benjamin St-Juste forced the ball from his hands. It was picked up by Forrest for his third turnover of the season.