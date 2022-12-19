5 takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to New York

The Washington Commanders returned from the bye week to take on the New York Giants in primetime and could not pull off the comeback in a 20-12 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the Week 15 matchup, presented by the Washington Commanders Inaugural Fan Cruise.

1. The missed opportunities.

The Commanders outgained the Giants in nearly every category offensive category Sunday night. Brian Robinson was dominant on the ground, and Jahan Dotson proved once again why the Commanders were right to take him with their first-round pick.

Once the Commanders got into Giants territory, though, things began to go awry.

It started on the Commanders' opening drive, which saw the offense get down to the Giants' 32-yard line. But after two plays resulting in losses of three yards apiece, Washington elected to punt instead of trying a 49-yard field goal attempt.

As frustrating as that was, that was overshadowed by the Commanders' final two drives. A chance at closing the Giants' lead from five to two points was wiped away with a fumble by Taylor Heinicke, and then, after the Giants put up another field goal to make the score 20-12, Washington's final attempt at tying the score at the Giants' 1-yard line was dashed thanks to a penalty and an incomplete pass on fourth down.