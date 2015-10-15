5 Takeaways: Oct. 15 Jay Gruden Presser

But when Jackson went down, Ross became the team's top deep threat, and with Andre Roberts dealing with a quad injury, Ross' talents could be utilized even more on Sunday vs. the Jets.

"Rashad gives us a little bit of something that other guys don't with the long speed," Gruden said. "He's getting more and more comfortable with the offense and he's looking very good."

Gruden said the team would "love to" focus on throwing deep more often, but "it's a matter of when we do take the shots (and) making something out of them" – especially with a team like the Jets, who feature very talented cornerbacks.

"We've had a lot of good 15/13/14-play drives, I think more than anybody in the league," Gruden said. "But we do need to work on our long gains, chunk plays somehow, whether it's in the running game, screens, or shot plays down the field."

5. Morgan Moses has had a tremendous turnaround at the right tackle position.