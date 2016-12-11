5 Takeaways: Redskins-Eagles

While Ty Nsekhe admirably held down the left tackle position in Williams' absence, the 2010 first-round pick played like the All-Pro he's become in recent seasons.

He anchored an offensive line that allowed Cousins ample time to get off some key throws while the running backs really enjoyed his blocking on outside runs.

On Thompson's touchdown off the pitch, Williams was out front pushing Eagles defenders out of the way.

"He kept backing up because you don't want to take that on," said Thompson, referencing Williams' lead block. "He was just trying to make a play to wait for his guys to come up. … You all guys know what he can do. What he's been doing for years now. He just told me before the play, he said 'Follow me.' So that's what I did. I didn't have to do any work on that play but run fast. Do what I get paid to do."

Williams' impact, though, went beyond what happened between the lines, as he also gave a fiery pregame talk to the team before kickoff.

"Trent gave a speech pregame about there's always going to be adversity when you go out there playing in the NFL," center John Sullivan said. "So how we handle that, when times get tough – do we execute and stay the course? When you do that, like today, good things happen and you come out with wins."

5. Deshazor Everett made a key interception, but was also apologetic for what happened on Darren Sproles' punt return.

About halfway through the first quarter, the Eagles were looking to extend their already 3-0 lead to an even bigger advantage. With the Redskins' back against the wall on third-and-goal, it was an almost certainty that Philadelphia would come away with at least three points.

Then Everett took advantage of increased playing time with Will Blackmon inactive, scooping up his first career interception.

"I was just working my technique all week and I've been working with J-No [Josh Norman] on my coverage," Everett said. "You know that's what they brought me in the game for, just to specifically cover the tight end. I studied that a lot and based on the split and the stem that I got, I just was really just sitting and [Wentz] threw the ball. You've got to make a play when you get an opportunity and I made the play when I needed to."

Everett's day was far from over, though, as his name would resurface in the fourth quarter after a 15-yard penalty was called on the Texas A&M product after he made contact with Sproles before he could haul in the ball.

A brief scuffle ensued after the play before the teams were split up and told to go back to their own benches.

"I did not see him fair catch for the ball at all," Everett admitted. "I thought the ball was right there in front of me when I went for the tackle. But, unfortunately, it was not. The ball hit me in the back as you can tell. Football is a split-second game and unfortunately I did not make the right decision but I was just giving my full effort to go out there and make the tackle."

While Everett wasn't able to speak with Sproles after the game, he sent his condolences to the 12th-year veteran.