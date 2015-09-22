5 Takeaways: Sept. 22 Jay Gruden Presser

"We're disappointed but we mainly want to make sure he gets healthy," Gruden said. "He plays a very tough position – linebacker, obviously – and we want to make sure he is fully recovered."

Spaight's loss means the team has three healthy inside linebackers heading into Thursday night's game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium: Keenan Robinson, Will Compton and Terrance Plummer.

Starter Perry Riley Jr., meanwhile, is still recovering from a calf injury suffered last Sunday against the St. Louis Rams, and his status for the Giants game is up in the air.

"It's going to be a grind for those guys. I think they can do it and I think they can handle it," Gruden said of Robinson, Compton and Plummer. "I feel good about those three guys. Those three guys have had excellent camps and [are] playing very well. Hopefully we've got to hold the fort down."

2. Matt Jones is a big running back, but he has some major speed, too.