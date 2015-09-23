5 Takeaways: Sept. 22 Kirk Cousins Presser

Sure, the Redskins would love to move to 2-1 on the season with a victory over the Giants, putting them at 0-3 in the process, but Cousins doesn't want to overemphasize this game in just the third week of the season.

"Every week is big in this league," he said. "You've only got 16 games — you've got to make good on them. Usually the difference between winning the division or finishing runner-up or whatever could be only a game or two. Every week's important, especially divisional games, especially one on the road. When you watch these games, the Giants could easily be 2-0. We know that. They know that."

Routinely one of the tougher divisions, Cousins says this game, like some many others against the Giants, could come down to the final seconds.

"These games tend to come to the last two minutes and who makes the final play," he said. "The difference between a team that's 0-4 or 4-0 can be very, very minimal. Every week you're going to get a serious challenge in this league. Thursday night will be no different."

3. Having better success on third downs helps the entire offense.

Through their first two games, the Redskins' offense is 14-for-30 on third-down attempts.

Whether it's been Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson coming up clutch in the passing game, or Alfred Morris and Matt Jones running through clear lanes, their success on third downs has allowed the offense to dictate time of possession.

"I think it goes back all the way to last season, just learning and growing through opportunities. Every time you are out there is a chance to get better," Cousins said of their improvement. "Even when things didn't go well last year, I always said, 'I'm learning and I'm getting better.' I think that I worked hard this offseason to improve on third down. The coaches worked hard and made it an emphasis that we'd improve in that area. It's still very early, but certainly an area that we want to continue to be strong in."

There were a few different instances during both games in which the Redskins, in field goal range, didn't press it too hard on third down, settling for positive yardage opposed to leaving themselves open for possible trouble.

Once again, it's important to understand what the defense is throwing out there, especially at the quarterback.

"I think in all the things that make up a third down, whether its understanding concepts, reads, coverage recognition, blitz protections, pick-ups, footwork, ability to move off-schedule, overall confidence – all the things that affect a quarterback's play on third down have improved," he said.

