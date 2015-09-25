5 Takeaways: Sept. 25 Jay Gruden Conference Call

Cousins had two passed picked off in Thursday night's loss to the Giants — his third and fourth interceptions of the season — but now that Gruden has name him the starter for the season, "he's going to have to play through some of these pitfalls, so to speak."

"We're hoping that a more mature Kirk Cousins will bounce back from these performances," Gruden said. "You know, he did some great things in the game – no question about it – but there were some plays that he needs to make to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League, and he will make."

Gruden said, "We've just got to have some patience, understand that there are going to be some rough times with a young quarterback.

"But he's also got to understand he can't put his team at risk and protect the ball a little bit better."

5. Alfred Morris is still the Redskins' "lead dog" at running back.

Morris had just six carries for 19 yards Thursday night, while rookie running back Matt Jones — the league's reigning FedEx Ground Player of the Week — had 11 rushes for 38 yards, but Gruden insists the discrepancy against the Giants was the result of an game that didn't exactly go to plan for Washington, which trailed 15-6 at halftime and had just one possession in the third quarter.

"We didn't have many offensive snaps there, and when we did, there was passing pretty much, and that's Chris Thompson's role," Gruden said. "First half, kind of the substitution pattern fell the way it did. You know, it was nothing against Alfred, it was just it was Matt Jones' turn on a couple of those reps and we gave him some carries."

Gruden said the Redskins plan on continuing to try to split up the reps between Morris and Jones the best they can, but the fourth-year pro out of Florida Atlantic remains the starter.

"Alfred's fine," Gruden said. "It's important for us to have the balance and he's got to be a big part of our football team. We didn't do a very good job of getting him involved."

.

.