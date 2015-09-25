News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

5 Takeaways: Sept. 25 Jay Gruden Conference Call

Sep 25, 2015 at 11:34 AM
Here's five takeaways from Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's conference call with local media members Sept. 25, 2015.

1. Cornerback DeAngelo Hall is out "at least three to four weeks" with a Grade 2 partial tear in his toe.

Hall, who suffered the injury in Thursday night's game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and did not return, is going to see a foot specialist to determine whether the injury will require surgery, Gruden said.

"The specialist will let him know," Gruden said. "But right now, we're expecting at least three to four weeks, could be longer."

With Hall out at least a few weeks, Gruden hopes to get Bashaud Breeland "back up to speed" after missing several weeks of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury, and hopes to see the return of veteran cornerback Justin Rogers, who has missed the last two games with plantar fasciitis.

"We have some guys in house that we feel good about, some guys on the practice squad that could be boosted up to the roster and we've got to get them ready."

2. Gruden is concerned about an ankle injury to starting left guard Shawn Lauvao.

Lauvao also suffered the injury, a lateral sprain of his left ankle, against the Giants, and did not return. Gruden said the veteran lineman had swelling and strength loss Friday morning, and has "a chance to miss a little bit of time."

The Redskins also saw injuries to other offensive linemen Thursday night, although none of them appear to be anything immediately serious.

Guard/center Josh LeRibeus — playing in place of Lauvao — strained his calf, and is expected to be day to day, and right tackle Morgan Moses suffered a mild right MCL sprain in his knee and a hyper extension sprain in his elbow, but "braced them both up and played."

3. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is quickly recovering from a hamstring injury, and is not yet being ruled out of the team's next game, Oct. 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.

Gruden said Jackson, who suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Redskins' season opener against the Miami Dolphins, has been "doing a little bit of jogging" of late.

"I think is progress is coming along pretty good," Gruden said. "For a guy who runs a 4.25 [-second 40-yard dash] to get him back to that, probably going to take some time, but knowing DeSean, he's got a chance to be back sooner than we think."

The second-year head coach said he thinks there's "a chance" Jackson could suit up against his former Eagles team in Week 4.

"He's working very hard with the trainer and we'll just wait and see," Gruden said. "I know he's champing at the bit to get back, but we've got to be smart with him. You know, those hamstrings are tricky. He's got to be full-go for him to go."

4. Gruden isn't yet concerned with quarterback Kirk Cousins' interceptions.

Cousins had two passed picked off in Thursday night's loss to the Giants — his third and fourth interceptions of the season — but now that Gruden has name him the starter for the season, "he's going to have to play through some of these pitfalls, so to speak."

"We're hoping that a more mature Kirk Cousins will bounce back from these performances," Gruden said. "You know, he did some great things in the game – no question about it – but there were some plays that he needs to make to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League, and he will make."

Gruden said, "We've just got to have some patience, understand that there are going to be some rough times with a young quarterback.

"But he's also got to understand he can't put his team at risk and protect the ball a little bit better."

5. Alfred Morris is still the Redskins' "lead dog" at running back.

Morris had just six carries for 19 yards Thursday night, while rookie running back Matt Jones — the league's reigning FedEx Ground Player of the Week — had 11 rushes for 38 yards, but Gruden insists the discrepancy against the Giants was the result of an game that didn't exactly go to plan for Washington, which trailed 15-6 at halftime and had just one possession in the third quarter.

"We didn't have many offensive snaps there, and when we did, there was passing pretty much, and that's Chris Thompson's role," Gruden said. "First half, kind of the substitution pattern fell the way it did. You know, it was nothing against Alfred, it was just it was Matt Jones' turn on a couple of those reps and we gave him some carries."

Gruden said the Redskins plan on continuing to try to split up the reps between Morris and Jones the best they can, but the fourth-year pro out of Florida Atlantic remains the starter.

"Alfred's fine," Gruden said. "It's important for us to have the balance and he's got to be a big part of our football team. We didn't do a very good job of getting him involved."

