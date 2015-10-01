5 Takeaways: Sept. 30 Kirk Cousins Presser

In both situations, Reed got a jump on the defense, just enough to create the separation needed to give yourself a chance to score.

He didn't get to record his second and third touchdowns on the season, though, as both passes were underthrown.

"Yeah, I thought the first one Jordan beat him so much that a part of me said, 'Don't overthrow him. Just give him a chance,'" Cousins said. "When you win that much at the line of scrimmage, you start to try to aim it and try to give him a chance to just make sure it's not overthrown. As a result, sure enough, when you start aiming it and not throwing it, it gets underthrown and the guy was able to recover. So, that one was one we felt we left on the table and then other one to Jordan was a tough deal where the protection, the safety blitz got on me quickly and I wasn't able to set my feet and let it go."

Late in the second quarter, Cousins once again tried to find Reed in the end zone, this time on a fade in the corner, but the ball was thrown behind both the tight end and the coverage.

"That was another one where you felt like Jordan had beat his guy and if the ball had been able to be thrown further out potentially could've been a touchdown as well," Cousins said. "And that's where you walk away and say, 'You know, we have the talent to make the plays. The plays are there to be made. We've just got to make them.' We've got to be play through these things and work through them and hopefully, like I said, not repeat the same things over and over."

3. Cousins is confident in the offensive line shuffle, which will see either Spencer Long or Arie Kouandjio make their first start of the season at left guard.