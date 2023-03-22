5 things to know about CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

The Washington Commanders have added depth to their cornerback room by claiming Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five things to know about Washington's newest defensive back.

1. He has an awesome nickname.

There are a lot of nicknames in the NFL. Most of them are iffy at best, so the good ones really stand out. Dantzler's nickname of "The Needle" might be one of the most fitting ways to describe the veteran and his playing style.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Dantzler has always been one of the cornerbacks on whatever roster he's on. The only cornerback on the Commanders' roster taller than him is Benjamin St-Juste at 6-foot-3. He is also one of the lightest players; the Commanders' website has him listed at 188, which is the second lowest on the team.

So, how did Dantzler get "The Needle" nickname at St. Thomas Aquinas High School?