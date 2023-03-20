Five things to know about OL Andrew Wylie

The Washington Commanders have added starting experience to their offensive line by bringing in Andrew Wylie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest offensive players.

1. The move from guard to tackle.

When asked about his role on the Commanders' offensive line, Wylie smartly said he was willing to do whatever the team needs. If we're going by what he has done recently, though, he has been at right tackle for the past two seasons after playing guard for most of his career. The transition is going well, but it was not one that happened overnight.

The switch first happened out of necessity with Wylie filling in for players like Mitchell Schwartz, Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang. Wylie began to get more comfortable at the position over time, though, and he earned the starting job outright for the 2022 season.

"I can see the defense a lot better now too, so I've grown a lot out at right tackle and it's very comfortable for me," Wylie told KSHB last August.