Five things to know about QB Jacoby Brissett

5. He is excited to work with Sam Howell.

Although Brissett will have an opportunity to compete, Sam Howell is expected to be "QB1" heading into offseason workouts. Brissett is looking forward to that opportunity, but that does not supersede his desire to be a good teammate to the second-year quarterback.

"Being a good teammate will trump anything, and that's been the case, no matter my role, throughout my career," Brissett said. "Just finding ways to help each other get better for our own benefit, but also our room, for our offense and also for this team."

Brissett knows the positive impact a veteran presence can have on a young quarterback, because he has experienced that himself. He had the opportunity to learn from players like Tom Brady and Andrew Luck during his time with the Patriots and Colts, respectively. Every quarterback he has played with wants to compete, but they all understand how important it is to elevate each other.

"We're all going out there competing against each other," Brissett said. "Not only does that make us better, but it makes the team better. It makes the offense better."