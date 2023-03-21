Five things to know about LB Cody Barton

2. He was a four-year contributor at the University of Utah.

Barton was a standout player at Brighton High School, earning all-state honors as a defensive back with 72 tackles and three interceptions. He received three Division I offers, but he decided to follow the rest of his family and commit to Utah. And just like the rest of his family, Barton made his mark on the school.

Over the course of his four seasons with the Utes, Barton played in 50 games with 23 starts. Most of his highlights came during his senior year, when he started the entire season and led the program with 116 tackles. That earned him an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 nod, as he hit career highs in nearly every metric.

His favorite memory, however, was the first and only interception he secured against UCLA.