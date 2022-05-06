5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.

1. He's involved in initiatives supporting student-athletes.

Paul had a successful career at Tulsa, but his off field endeavors are just as interesting as what he was able to do on it.

In his four-year stay with Tulsa was part of several initiatives for the NCAA, including the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee; the American Athletic Conference's representative to the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee; and the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity (CPCDE).

"One of the things I love about football is how much it provides for me and the opportunities it gives me, not only on the field, but off the field as well," Paul said. "Just being a student-athlete at Tulsa truly maximized my college experience."

There are several reasons behind Paul being involved in so many committees. He wanted to improve the experiences of the 7,000 student-athletes in the AAC and break down barriers on inclusion and diversity.

It's important, Paul said, for athletes to be involved in initiatives off the field because it helps community service and engagement overall.