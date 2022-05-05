5 things to know about Cole Turner

4. He was inspired to play football by his father.

Turner has always wanted to be where he's at now, which is making a name for himself at the NFL level. It's a dream he's had for his entire life, going all the way to his childhood, when he looked up to his father, Kelly Turner.

"Football's been running in my family for a long time," Turner told Nevada Sports Net. "My dad and my uncle were always on me growing up. They helped me out so much. Just the knowledge of the game and understanding situations and just little tips. I talk to them before and after every single game. So having a dad that did it and my uncle and some people around me that I've always done it."

Kelly, who played at Purdue in the late 1980s, was hesitant to let Cole play football until the sixth grade, but it was clear that he couldn't wait that long.

"He begged me to let him play in fifth grade," Kelly told Clackamas News. "That's when I knew that he really wanted to do it."

Turner obviously went on to have a successful career at Nevada before being taken by the Commanders. He's already surpassed what Kelly was able to accomplish with his career, but based on how he responded when Turner signed with the Wolfpack, he doesn't have a problem with it at all.