5 things to know about Sam Howell

3. He thinks the Commanders are "a perfect spot for him."

There was plenty of speculation about where Howell was going to go when he announced that he would enter the 2022 draft class. Many analysts thought that he was a Day 2 pick, but he lasted all the way to Day 3.

The days leading up to Rivera calling him on his phone to deliver the news were a "whirlwind," but Howell sounds pleased with where he ended up.

"I'm super excited to join this wonderful football team led by Coach Rivera, who I have so much respect for," This is a perfect spot for me. It's a team I wanted to play for all along. So, I'm super fired up."

There are a few reasons why Howell likes his destination so much. For starters, the defense is full of talent, including its defensive line. On offense, there are plenty of weapons between Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson among others.

Howell has been in communication with the Commanders since the Senior Bowl. He met with them again at the Scouting Combine and his pro day. There were a couple teams that he was interested in, but the Commanders have stuck out throughout the process because of his conversations with Rivera.