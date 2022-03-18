5 things to know about G Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders have shored up their offensive line by signing former Jaguars and Panthers guard Andrew Norwell. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the roster.

1. Ron Rivera is very aware of his skillset.

Rivera has a high standard for the players that he chooses to be part of his roster, and he wants to surround himself with players who understand that.

Norwell, who signed as an undrafted free agent for the Panthers when Rivera was leading the team, checks off that box.

"He's still pretty much the same guy," Rivera said of Norwell. "Just a little bit older. Very smart and crafty football player."

The thing that Rivera respects the most about Norwell is that he made a name for himself despite his status as a UDFA. It didn't deter him from being the player he is today, Rivera said. He appeared in 10 games, starting nine, during his rookie season, but after that, he was a mainstay of the Panthers' offensive line with at least 13 starts over the following three seasons.

"He's very stout. He's terrific as a run blocker, and he's protecting very well. His footwork, his technique has been outstanding," Rivera said in 2017. "It's taken a couple of years, but I think (running game coordinator John Matsko) and (offensive line coach Ray Brown) have done a nice job of developing his technique and his style."

On Thursday, Rivera laid out some of Norwell's best traits. He's smart, physical and loyal to his teammates. If anyone wanted to describe a "Rivera player," they would use a lot of those terms. And for Rivera, it's certainly a welcomed reunion.