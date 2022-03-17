Wentz has wanted to work with Terry McLaurin for years. Now that wish is a reality

Wentz had the 12th-highest average completed air yards and the ninth-longest completed air distance, per Next Gen Stats. That falls in line with previous seasons, as he was ninth in 2020, sixth in 2019 and second in 2017. However, Rivera also mentioned that Wentz is "spot on" in the quick game.

That should also catch Washington's attention, because McLaurin's second touchdown against the Eagles in 2019 came on a slant that he took to the end zone.

"The talent that's around here gets me fired up and I look forward to being able to push the ball down the field to those guys, get the ball out to the play makers and make some plays," Wentz said.

Wentz doesn't know many players on the roster personally, but he's eager to get started. That's why he said in his press conference that he's going to reach out to his new receivers "right away" to build their chemistry together.

McLaurin's name will likely be at the top of Wentz's list. The only downside is that we have to wait a few more months before we can see Wentz's wish to finally come to life.