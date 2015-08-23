News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

8/23: Redskins Update Unofficial Depth Chart

Aug 23, 2015 at 03:45 AM
redskins_helmets_660x350.JPG

After making a few roster moves the previous week, the Redskins on Sunday made some changes to their *unofficial depth chart heading into Saturday's Ravens preseason game.*

Here's some highlights:

OFFENSE:

-- Acquired Friday in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Derek Carrier is now listed as the No. 2 tight end on the unofficial depth chart behind starter Jordan Reed. Carrier's acquisition comes on the heels of season-ending injuries to former No. 1 tight end Niles Paul (ankle) and No. 3 tight end Logan Paulsen (toe). Listed behind Reed and Carrier are Je'Ron Hamm, Chase Dixon, D.J. Williams, Devin Mahina and Ernst Brun Jr.

DEFENSE:

-- After Adam Hayward's season-ending right ACL injury suffered Thursday vs. the Detroit Lions, Terrance Plummer and Alonzo Highsmith (at No. 2 and 3 respectively) move up one spot each at the second middle linebacker spot where Perry Riley Jr. is the starter.

-- DaMon Cromartie-Smith, who was listed as the third cornerback at the CB2 position, has been shifted to the fourth strong safety, behind Duke Ihenacho, Jeron Johnson and Akeem Davis. Deshazor Everett, who was listed as the fourth player at CB1, moves into Cromartie-Smith's place as the third player at CB2. This means CB1 is now as follows: DeAngelo Hall, Bashaud Breeland, Justin Rogers, Trey Wolfe and Quinton Dunbar. CB2 is now: Chris Culliver, David Amerson, Deshazor Everett, Tajh Hasson, Bryan McCann and DreQuan Hoskey.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- Chris Thompson is now listed as the No. 1 kickoff returner, ahead of Andre Roberts (No. 2) and Jamison Crowder (No. 3).

