Adrian Peterson Named Unanimous Pick For NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

From 2009-19, Peterson had six seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards, five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro selections. He averaged at least four yards per carry in eight seasons and had a total of 89 rushing touchdowns during that stretch.

In 2012, he became just the seventh player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season after coming back from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2011. His 2,097 rushing yards are the second-most in a single season. The current leader is Eric Dickerson, who rushed for 2,105 yards with the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

Peterson leads the All-Decade team with 11,115 rushing yards from 2009-19. The next-highest rushing total belongs to McCoy, who had 11,071 yards. He is followed by Gore with 10,906 and Lynch with 8,262 yards. Peterson is fifth on the list of all-time rushing leaders behind Sanders, Gore, Payton and Smith.