After Another Major Injury, DeAngelo Hall Expresses Desire To Return To Redskins

"I would like to [play next year]," Hall said by his locker the day after the Redskins fell to the Giants to end the season. "I think there's still a lot of plays out there I can make. Ultimately, I want to try and help this team win games. As far as it feels like we are away, it feels like we are that much closer too though. We'll see, but I'm definitely trying to get back out there and play. I feel I can help us win games, I feel like I can make plays. We'll see though."

Hall, 33, tore the ACL in his right knee during a Week 3 matchup with the Giants at MetLife Stadium, marking the third straight season that he has missed significant time due to an injury suffered during the team's third game.

"If I come back I already told them I'm not playing in the third game, so y'all go ahead and mark me off that week because I will not be playing," Hall said. "I joke about it because if they come to the conclusion that we don't want you or you're too injury-prone, then it is what it is, I'll sit back and try to figure out hey, do I want to go somewhere else and play because I do feel like I can still play?"

Hall transitioned to safety after tearing his Achilles in 2014. He missed several weeks the following year with a turf toe injury but managed to return at the end of the season during the team's playoff chase.

The Virginia Tech product never suffered any kind of major injury through his first 10 seasons in the league, so the last few years have been a reality check for the veteran. Hall knows injuries are part of the game and that they may carry a stigma when roster decisions need to be made.