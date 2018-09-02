After Making The Roster, Redskins Rookies Reflect On An Emotional Day

Johnson had a strong training camp, too, impressing coaches with his athleticism and technique. The Southern University product collected six tackles in the preseason and made his mark defending passes and on special teams.

"All the hard work that I put in. I know it's not the end of the road, I know the work is not done, still a long season ahead," Johnson said. "But, I think just the focus, just in the meeting rooms listening to watch the coaches said. And like I said, not making the same mistakes that I made the day before in practice. So I think that's just what helped me make this team, and then like I said, contributing on special teams, I think that helped as well."

Head coach Jay Gruden pointed both out during OTAs in June as players he thought had stood out, and they continued to do so throughout August.

"Consistency really, and then when you turn the lights on they play in games and make big plays," Gruden said. "You saw what Cam did in the preseason game making the big plays despite having the thigh, big-time thigh injury, finish the game and made the big play at the end of the game to get us the field goal and win the game. And then Danny, he's been playing inside and outside and he's just been a great, tough, competitive player throughout camp, not only as a defensive back, but also on special teams. [He has] the ability to return the ball if need be. I just love his flexibility."

It will take some time for the rookies competing to let the feeling sink in. Days ago they let thoughts creep about the possibility of looking for work after this weekend. Now, they're focused on the Arizona Cardinals, with the veterans they've been practicing alongside of the last few months.

With a week before the first regular season game, the transition will lead to a new challenge, one Quinn and his teammates are ready to handle.