After Shaky Start, Grossman Gets On a Roll





Rex Grossman knows his reputation as an NFL quarterback.

Too many costly turnovers.

So Grossman entered Sunday's game vs. Dallas – his first Redskins start and his first NFL start since November 2008 – hoping to show that the reputation is not justified at this point of his career.

"I think everyone has doubters and until you prove yourself on a consistent basis, you're always going to have doubters," he said. "I don't care what profession you're in. It's motivation. I'm human. How can you not be motivated to show everybody who's mocking this or talking on the radio or TV thinking they're smart.

"I'm totally motivated to go out and prove not only to them but to myself and my teammates that I'm a bona fide starter in this league and can lead this team to a championship one day."

Named the Redskins' starter ahead of Donovan McNabb last Friday, Grossman had to shake off rust early on in the game. With two turnovers in the first 32 minutes, he was performing to expectations.

Then the offense started clicking and Grossman guided the Redskins to a stunning second-half comeback.

Down 27-7, Grossman threw three second-half touchdown passes – and four overall – to tie the game at 30-30. He even converted two 2-point conversions in the comeback.

His early turnovers were all but forgotten.

The Cowboys managed to pull ahead with David Buehler's 39-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining in the game.

Grossman and the Redskins had one last opportunity to lead the offense to a game-tying field goal.

The Redskins advanced to the 47-yard line – probably needed about 20 more yards to get in position for the field goal – and on 3rd-and-1 Grossman lofted a pass downfield to tight end Chris Cooley.

The pass was underthrown and Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman leaped up in front of Cooley for the game-sealing interception.

Grossman finished the game with 25-of-43 pass completions for 322 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked five times and fumbled once.

He had a strong rapport with his wide receivers. Santana Moss caught eight passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Armstrong had five catches for 100 yards, including a 47-yard reception.

Cooley had a quiet first half – no catches – but he was a presence in the second-half comeback, grabbing five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Grossman struggled in the first half, mostly due to shaky pass protection.

His first two turnovers led to Dallas touchdowns, allowing the Cowboys to take command.

The interception came midway through the first quarter.

Grossman started to feel pressure in the pocket and he appeared to throw off his back leg to the sideline, where fullback Mike Sellers was covered by safety Gerald Sensabaugh.