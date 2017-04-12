After Vouching For Torrian Gray, Kendall Fuller Excited To Work With Old Coach

After missing most of OTAs and minicamp, Fuller participated in training camp and played a full regular season, finishing with 42 combined tackles and two passes defensed. While he was healthy enough to play, the knee was never fully healed – sometimes microfracture surgery can take two years to fully recover, he said – but each day it's felt better.

"Last year I think I was just excited to get to the league and get healthy," Fuller said. "I think this year I will focus on the little stuff that is going to make my knee feel better. Not rushing it and letting it get ready. Last year, the one little thing that I was focusing on was to get healthy and be ready to play football. Now I know what to expect and stuff like that and being able to go about it the right way."

If he manages to progress and stay healthy, Fuller is excited about the opportunities to strengthen some of the weaknesses he exhibited last year. Having Gray, who has already helped him develop, will be extremely helpful.

"He's going to push all of us to be great, he's going to demand a lot out of us. I can probably go on and on. Just a lot of little stuff, technique, fundamentals, study habits," Fuller said. "It's his work ethic. He's the first one in and the last one out."

Fuller is also looking forward to playing under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, who he said will let you "feel his presence." It's likely Fuller will assume the starting nickel role, where he played the majority of snaps last year, in the offseason, looking to build on his rookie campaign.