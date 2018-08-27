Alex Smith Confident Redskins Will Be Prepared For Week 1

How about former Redskins offensive coordinator, Sean McVay? He's taken his former boss' cautious approach to the preseason to a different level. Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley both will not play a single snap this preseason. Many expect the Rams to win the NFC West.

"Want to get to that first game in Oakland healthy and ready to go," McVay said. "And we're giving ourselves a chance to do that."

Sounds a lot like Gruden, doesn't it?

Smith, who likely has had enough of fielding different variations of the same question, has often referenced the work he and the team have put in outside of preseason games.

"I feel like we've gotten great work all offseason, all camp," Smith said Friday. "As good as it would feel to sit up here and play amazing and win a game, the goal is to find out about our 53 guys that are going to make the team and obviously be ready to roll come September 9th. That's the goal and I think keeping that in mind, I do feel like we're headed down that path. The proof will be in the pudding for us."

Indeed, if the Redskins hang 30 on the Cardinals in Week 1, this conversation will be quickly forgotten. Thirty points would also likely lead to a victory – the first for the Redskins in a season opener under Jay Gruden. It's the beginning of a new era with Smith at the helm, and the Redskins sure would like to have it start on the right foot.