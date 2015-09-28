Alfred Morris Still Leads Three-Headed Attack

"It has to change in the coming weeks for us to have a chance," Gruden said. "I look at the stats and see how many times we threw it and how many times we ran it. If I wasn't there and I just saw the stats, I would've told you we lost. It's important for us to have the balance and he's got to be a big part of our football team. We didn't do a very good job of getting him involved."

Jones has strung together solid performances to start his Redskins career, highlighted by 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 Week 2 victory over the St. Louis Rams.

"Every opportunity I get, I'm going to try to make the best of it," he said recently. "Alfred Morris is a great back. I learn from him all the time, each and every day I learn from him so I'm not worried about it. Each opportunity I get I'm trying to make the best of it."

Thompson, meanwhile, has been an effective pass-catching option out of the backfield, as he's recorded nine receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The third-year Florida State product recorded a key third-down reception late in the game against the Rams and had a touchdown in the first of two games against the Giants.