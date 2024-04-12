Allegretti learned more about his perseverance playing with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Fortunately, as bad as the pain was, it didn't limit his ability to play. The injury was also in his left arm, which meant he could still use his dominant hand.

He also came to a realization in the locker room once he found out that his UCL was completely torn: it wasn't going to tear any more than it already had.

"As long as I can handle the pain and compete and not hurt the team, there was no reason for me to come out," Allegretti said.

Allegretti got himself a brace, which helped mitigate some of the pain in his elbow, and returned to the starting lineup in the second half. He was expecting just a couple more hours of pain, but as it became apparent the game was heading to overtime, he knew he would need to endure for a little longer.