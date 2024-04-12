 Skip to main content
Allegretti learned more about his perseverance playing with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Apr 12, 2024 at 03:33 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (73) blocks San Francisco 49ers Javon Hargrave (98) the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.(AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (73) blocks San Francisco 49ers Javon Hargrave (98) the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.(AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Nick Allegretti was pacing back and forth at the two-minute warning in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII. A couple of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates asked if he was OK, and his answer was a definitive "no."

Allegretti, who had been called up to the starting lineup when Joe Thuney was ruled out for the AFC Championship, had just torn his UCL. He had never been injured like that before, but based on his limited knowledge of anatomy and how a human elbow was supposed to bend, he knew it was bad.

Allegretti had a choice as the Chiefs went into halftime down 10-3 to the San Francisco 49ers: take himself out of the game and force the Chiefs to play a third-string offensive lineman against the 49ers' talented pass rush or tough it out and play.

Allegretti chose the latter, and not did it play a part in the Chiefs winning the game, but it also taught Allegretti something about himself.

"Just that I could persevere through more than maybe I thought I could," Allegretti said.

The injury itself occurred late in the second quarter. Nick Bosa made a tackle through Allegretti's arm, causing it to bend awkwardly. Allegretti heard, and felt, a pop in his elbow, causing pain to shoot through his arm.

The decision of whether to play the rest of the game or sit out for the sake of his health was a difficult one for Allegretti. He had been to, and won, Super Bowls with the Chiefs in the past, but he had never started in one. While the Chiefs have made a habit of at least competing for championships, Allegretti knew there was no guarantee he would make it back to one in his career, never mind playing a critical role.

"There was a lot of anger when it happened," Allegretti said. "Because it was like, 'Man, am I gonna have to pull myself out of the Super Bowl?'"

Fortunately, as bad as the pain was, it didn't limit his ability to play. The injury was also in his left arm, which meant he could still use his dominant hand.

He also came to a realization in the locker room once he found out that his UCL was completely torn: it wasn't going to tear any more than it already had.

"As long as I can handle the pain and compete and not hurt the team, there was no reason for me to come out," Allegretti said.

Allegretti got himself a brace, which helped mitigate some of the pain in his elbow, and returned to the starting lineup in the second half. He was expecting just a couple more hours of pain, but as it became apparent the game was heading to overtime, he knew he would need to endure for a little longer.

"I was able to persevere a lot more than I thought I could, and that was something I'm really proud of," Allegretti said. "I take a lot of pride in the job that we have as football players and completing the job to the best of our ability. If there's any way for me to stay on that field, I'm gonna do it."

And Allegretti did enough to finish the job on the NFL's biggest stage. According to Nex Gen Stats, he allowed just four pressures on 56 pass-blocking snaps. He gave up a sack in the fourth quarter but played cleanly in overtime when it mattered most.

Aside from being an all-time example of Allegretti's grittiness, it also falls in line with how he views his situation. He knows there's only a short window in his life where he can play in the NFL, and it could close at any point.

So, he doesn't intend to waste any opportunity, least of all a chance to win a Super Bowl.

"Most people don't even get to this period," Allegretti said. "So, if you make it to this period, take advantage of it. Try to be in this league as long as you possibly can. Don't let a distraction be the reason you have to end your career."

