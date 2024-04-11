Looking back at Dan Quinn's last six first-round picks

The Washington Commanders have made several franchise-altering decisions over the last few months. Just days after the 2023 season ended, they hired general manager Adam Peters to help turn the franchise into a winning organization. Weeks later, they hired Dan Quinn to help guide the roster into a new era.

In two weeks, the Commanders will make another major decision when they're on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It should be noted that Quinn will not have the final say in who the Commanders will pick. Technically, that responsibility rests with Peters, although he's preached a collaborative approach that includes several voices besides his and that of the head coach.

Quinn will still be an important voice in the process, though, and his previous head-coaching stint with the Atlanta Falcons included some impressive first-round picks. Three of them have at least one Pro Bowl appearance, and while some have had winding careers, all had some successful seasons playing for him.