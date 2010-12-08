News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Amid Labor Uncertainty, Redskins Are Putting Fans First

Dec 08, 2010 at 04:16 PM
175492.jpg


With the NFL's labor situation uncertain for the 2011 season, the NFL Monday announced a league-wide refund policy for all general admission tickets for games that are cancelled due to a work stoppage. It left open to the clubs the right to determine policies for club seats and suites.

The Redskins went a couple of steps further with the fans in mind.

First, the club decided it would also refund holders of premium club seats and suites, as well as general admission, for cancelled games. Then the Redskins chose to hold the line on general admission ticket prices for 2011, keeping those costs at the same level since 2006.

"We remain hopeful that an agreement can be successfully negotiated between the League and the Players Association," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "If that does not occur, all Washington Redskins season ticket holders will be offered full refunds for any games that are missed."

The NFL policy is to offer full refunds for all preseason and regular-season games that are cancelled. Season ticket holders and those who have partial packages may receive refunds in either the form they paid (check or credit card) or in credits toward future games.

Fans who purchase individual game tickets will be offered a refund or the right to exchange their tickets to a cancelled game for a ticket to a future game as selected by the club and subject to availability.

Refunds will be paid no later than 30 days after final determination of how many games will be played in the 2011 season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he continued to hope for a resolution with the NFL Players Association but wanted fans to be assured that their concerns were also his.

"We are working hard to secure an agreement with the union that is fair and forward-thinking to ensure our game is sound and strong well into the future. We know we will reach an agreement at some point," Goodell said. "We all want football without interruption but our fans are entitled to know now that they would receive refunds if games are cancelled."

The Redskins have been sold out at home for 356 consecutive games (including playoffs).

