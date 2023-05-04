Andre Jones Jr. doesn't plan on taking his opportunity for granted

Andre Jones Jr. was sitting in his car with his iPad watching Day 3 of the NFL Draft. There were about 15 people with him at his draft party, but he needed a minute away from all the excitement.

"I was sitting there waiting," Jones said. "I'm like, 'Ok. Alright. I'm going to get a call sooner or later. Just have to wait."

Jones had already done plenty of waiting; he had watched 232 picks roll by on the screen by the time head coach Ron Rivera called to let him know he was being taken by the Washington Commanders with the No. 233 overall selection. That's when all the emotions started to pour out.

As a seventh-round pick, nothing is guaranteed for Jones. He will likely need to climb from the bottom of the depth chart to earn a roster spot, let alone a larger role on the team.

He's more than willing to put in the work.