Chris Rodriguez Jr. excited to join Antonio Gibson in Commanders backfield

May 03, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Last Friday was a surreal moment for new Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Like the rest of the 259 players who were able to continue their football career over the weekend, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong goal for Rodriguez. From the time he was growing up in McDonough, Georgia, he had a dream of getting a call from a head coach saying he was going to be drafted, and when the 193rd overall pick came around in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Commanders made that aspiration come true.

But that's not the only reason Rodriguez is excited to wear the Burgundy & Gold. He gets to be in the same backfield as Antonio Gibson, who also grew up in McDonough, and whether Gibson knows it or not, Rodriguez has closely followed his career for years.

"I watch everything he does," Rodriguez told reporters after he was drafted.

PHOTOS | The best of Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Check out the top photos from Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez's college career. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, right, hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from a tackle by Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews (8) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown by Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs towards the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., right, is brought down by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, starts to celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into position during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) salutes to the Missouri bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32), linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, rushes for a 6-yard touchdown in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcatsâ€™ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Jackie Matthews (8) bring down Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fights through a tackle attempt during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Special Assistant to the Head Coach Eddie Gran congratulates Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown is confirmed against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fumbles the ball near the end zone during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) argues with Chattanooga defensive lineman Christian Smith (98) and defensive back CaMiron Smith (5) during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by several Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Rodriguez and Gibson played at rival high schools, Ola and Eagle's Landing, respectively. They didn't play each other much -- Gibson was a senior when Rodriguez was a freshman -- but Rodriguez knew all about Gibson and what he had accomplished in his career with the Eagles.

During the final two seasons of his high school career, Gibson had 2,680 total yards, 3,132 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns.

"I looked up to him kind of, I would say, when I was a freshman because when we played him, he was the guy on their team," Rodriguez said.

Gibson went on to play for East Central Community College before joining Memphis, and while he was busy being an offensive weapon for the Tigers, Rodriguez followed in his footsteps and put together a successful high school campaign as well. He rushed for 4,730 yards and 66 touchdowns in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons combined, earning him scholarship offers from the likes of Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

When he got to Kentucky, the production continued from there. He ended his time with the Wildcats as one of the most prolific running backs in program history, ranking third in career rushing yards (3,644) and rushing touchdowns (32). He also broke a school record with 20 100-yard games.

"Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric [Bieniemy] and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants," said head coach Ron Rivera. "And so, we're pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him, too, as well. So, we thought we got a lot of value here."

The Commanders feel good about what they have in Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. The have complementary styles -- Gibson is the perimeter threat to Robinson's downhill battering ram -- but with J.D. McKissic's release, they did need a third running back in the rotation. Rodriguez is excited to add his skill set to the group.

"There's not gonna be a day that I take a day off," he said. "I'm not gonna take a rep off. This is something I've been dreaming for my whole life and it's coming true, so it's time to get to it."

And it's an added bonus that he gets to live out his NFL dreams while playing alongside one of his childhood role models.

"Who would've ever thought that I would be playing next to him?"

