Chris Rodriguez Jr. excited to join Antonio Gibson in Commanders backfield

When he got to Kentucky, the production continued from there. He ended his time with the Wildcats as one of the most prolific running backs in program history, ranking third in career rushing yards (3,644) and rushing touchdowns (32). He also broke a school record with 20 100-yard games.

"Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric [Bieniemy] and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants," said head coach Ron Rivera. "And so, we're pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him, too, as well. So, we thought we got a lot of value here."