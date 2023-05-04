Five things to know about KJ Henry

4. He already has a leader's mentality.

Henry was a popular person in the Clemson locker room, so much so that his teammates voted him as a permanent team captain in 2022. It will be a while before he gets voted to that role with the Commanders, but the mentality that earned the role with the Tigers is not going away.

"I think that's a great quality any leader can have personally is just putting their product aside and doing whatever they can to help a team win," Henry said. "So that's the same mindset I'm coming in with."

Henry is hungry to make a name for himself in the NFL. He wants to find his role on the Commanders' defense, even if it isn't as a starter in his first year. At the same time, he wants to soak up as much information as possible from his teammates to prove that he wants to learn and be a better version of himself.

If he wants to earn the respect of his new teammates, that's a good way of approaching things.