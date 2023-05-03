Five things to know about Braeden Daniels

The Washington Commanders selected Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels with the No. 188 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the offensive front.

1. He was a two-sport athlete in high school.

Daniels did not receive as much hype as other high school prospects. A three-star recruit out of Hebron High School, Daniels was the No. 169 prospect in the state and No. 72 prospect at his position in Texas, according to his ESPN high school recruiting page. With that said, he was still an above average athlete.

Daniels' metrics point to how talented he was early in his playing career. He ran a 5.19 40-yard dash, recorded a 4.76 20-yard shuttle and jumped 28.9 inches in the vertical leap, all three of which were among the top third in ESPN's database.

On top of being a First Team all-district selection in 2016, Daniels also competed in track and field, specifically the javelin throw, discus throw and shot put, earning all-district honors.

"It was fun going out there like our other teammates and being able to compete at a different level in a different sport," Daniels told Dan Clark. "I got a chance to do some javelin throws too at a track meet before. It's a different experience. I wasn't a spinner in the shot put, but I was a glider."

Daniels initially "wasn't going to do anything" with track and field, but he learned to get the most of the experience because it could help him become a well-rounded athlete.