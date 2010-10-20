Armstrong Gives Redskins' Passing Game a Lift







"I had [the dance] planned out ever since that little botched spike against the Bills," Armstrong said. "I had it in my back pocket. I just needed a chance to pull it out."

Armstrong's touchdown – and subsequent dance – may not have been his best play of the game.

With the Redskins driving into Green Bay territory, McNabb threw to running back Keiland Williams – with near tragic results.

The pass bounced off Williams's hands and seemed to hang for an eternity in mid-air. Several Packers defenders were nearby and had a chance for an interception.

Once the hero already, Armstrong saved the day again. He threw his body towards the ball and made a miraculous grab.

"Crazy things happen and that ball took a crazy bounce," Armstrong said. "If it comes my way, I'm just trying to get my hands on it and help move the chains and help the offense win."

Armstrong's desire to do anything to win has not gone unnoticed, especially by head coach Mike Shanahan.

"[Armstrong] has taken advantage of all those opportunities when he's gotten them," Shanahan said. "He's a football player. He likes to compete. He is going to keep on making plays as the year goes on."

With three catches, 84 yards and one touchdown against the Packers, this unlikely Redskin, who played college football at West Texas A&M and had stops in the Intense Football League and the Arena Football League, could become a key contributor. No matter what is asked of him.

"If they keep sending balls my way, I have to keep making plays," Armstrong said. "It's just a great feeling."