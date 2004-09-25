News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Arrington Has Surgery; Out vs. Dallas

Sep 25, 2004 at 08:01 AM

Linebacker LaVar Arrington underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, a procedure that will force him to sit out Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, team officials said.

His status for future games will be evaluated on a week to week basis.

Accompanied by the team's director of sports medicine, Bubba Tyer, Arrington traveled to Birmingham, Ala., Thursday to have his knee examined by Dr. James Andrews, the team's senior medical consultant.

A decision on the surgery was made Thursday afternoon. Arrington and Tyer were expected to return to the Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

Arrington sprained his knee during the season-opening win against Tampa Bay but was able to finish out that game and start last Sunday's Week 2 game against the New York Giants.

The Redskins have several options in replacing Arrington at the weak-side linebacker position.

Backup linebacker Lemar Marshall would be one possibility. Marshall is a third-year player out of Michigan State who has played mostly on the Redskins' special teams the last two years.

If Mike Barrow is able to return from knee tendinitis that has sidelined him the first two games, then another possibility would be to start him at middle linebacker and Antonio Pierce at weak-side. Pierce has played all three linebacker positions in the pros and he started the first two games at middle linebacker for Barrow.

"There's a chance of that happening, but it depends on what Mike Barrow feels like," Gibbs said.

Linebacker Marcus Washington compared Marshall's opportunity to that of Pierce's opportunity to start for Barrow.

"He's another guy who'll be excited to get an opportunity to play well," Washington said.

Arrington had initially been listed as questionable for this Monday's game. His knee had taken a turn for the better on Wednesday, but Gibbs said some swelling occurred overnight into Thursday.

"We are going to have to go until LaVar gets back," Gibbs said. "He played last week with it and we thought he did a great job for us. It's just one of those things that happens and you need to get it taken care of. LaVar is somebody we think is going to play for a long time. So we want to make sure we take good care of it."

Arrington has recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) so far this season. In the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his sack of quarterback Brad Johnson on the last play of the game sealed the win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising