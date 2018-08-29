As Roster Cuts Approach, Young Players Trying To Stay In The Moment

Quite simply, every play of every day of this last week before cuts is incredibly important for those on the fringe of a 53-man roster spot. A new experience to rookies who typically did not have to go through cuts in college, the week can be stressful. However, many are working to treat it like it's nothing new.

"This week, you know, just treating it like any other week," said undrafted rookie cornerback Ranthony Texada. "Just having fun with the guys and stuff and, you know, getting better every day at practice. Do good in this last game."

Texada will be put to the test competing for a spot in a crowded Redskins secondary. Another position that looks to be competitive is the wide receiver group. While veterans like Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson are safe, a plethora of young pass-catchers are battling for a chance to suit up on September 9.

One of them is Darvin Kidsy, an undrafted rookie from Texas Southern. Like Texada, Kidsy is working on treating this week just like the last one. A reason he's been able to remain calm during the most important time of his career: a growing confidence.

In the Redskins' last preseason game against the Broncos, Kidsy caught a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the contest. Though the score had no impact on the outcome of the game, which Washington lost 29-17, the catch gave the young receiver a boost.