Assessing Washington's Draft Class 

When the Washington Football Team drafted the first eight players of the Ron Rivera regime, the expectation was to bring pieces the team could use to build towards the future. After seeing what the rookie class put forth during their first regular seasons, it certainly accomplished that goal. According to Pro Football Focus, Washington has the most valuable rookie class using its WAR metric.

Several of Washington's rookies have become key contributors on either offense, defense or special teams. Some have dealt with injuries or have not made their season debuts yet, but all have shown potential as being part of the core Washington will use to build a sustainable, winning culture. Here's how each rookie has performed:

DE Chase Young (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

2020 stats: 44 total tackles (32 solo), 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumble, 4 pass deflections, 3 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

The best defensive prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft has certainly lived up to the billing in his first season. Young has by far the highest defensive grade (87.2) on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, and the fourth-highest grade among rookie edge defenders over the past decade. Young is also a favorite among many outlets for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Young's best game of the season came against the San Francisco 49ers when he recorded six tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Young was also named to his first Pro Bowl, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to receive the honor.